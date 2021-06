Don’t miss out on these top 5 most anticipated albums of the summer of 2021. Check out this article to see what millions of fans have been waiting for. As the pandemic continues so does our yearning for new music to listen to. But some of our favourite musicians and groups have not been sitting by idly during covid, releasing new albums this summer. And these albums many of us have been waiting for quite a while. Here are the top 5 most anticipated albums this summer.