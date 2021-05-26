Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Dick's Sporting Goods, Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom & more

Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) recovery from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues. The retailer recently reported earnings for the quarter that ended May 1, showing revenue increased by 44%. The company benefited as more than $300 billion in stimulus checks hit bank accounts in March and April. Furthermore, nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and that's bringing down the spread of COVID in the U.S. With a reduced risk of infection, a growing number of people are feeling comfortable visiting stores in person.