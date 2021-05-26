Officials say emergency brake disabled before Italy cable car crash; 3 arrested

Rescue crews work at the area of a cable car crash near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday. The cable car connected Stresa with Mottarone. Photo by Italian Fire and Rescue/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested Wednesday for the crash of a cable car in Italy last weekend that killed 14 people, after prosecutors said the car's emergency brake had been deactivated.

The three people arrested include the owner of the firm that manages the Stresa-Mottarone cable car, the company's director and the service's operational chief, Ansa reported.

Police said one of the three admitted responsibility for deactivating the emergency brake.

The crash occurred Sunday near a mountain summit in the Piedmont region of northern Italy. Officials said a cable snapped and the emergency brake failed as the car fell into a wooded area at the Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore.

The emergency brake had been "tampered with" to avoid disruptions to the cable car service, prosecutors said. A 5-year-old boy, who's in intensive care at a Turin hospital, was the only survivor. The boy's parents, great-grandparents and a younger sibling were killed.

Verbania chief prosecutor Olimpia Bossi said it's possible the emergency brake system was deliberately disabled due to recent technical problems. A repair of the brake was needed, but would have likely taken the cable car out of service, she said.

Officials feel the emergency brake could have prevented the crash by holding the car steady after the cable broke. Afterward, the car slid back into a pylon and fell to the ground.

Bossi said the investigation has found that it was a "conscious act" of the three suspects to insert a clamp that deactivated the braking system, calling the move "serious" and "disturbing."

"A risk that, unfortunately, had a fatal outcome was run in the conviction that the cable would never break," Bossi said, according to Ansa.

The cable car had been operating for several days and had made several trips without the emergency brake operational, Bossi said.

The cable car was carrying 15 people on a 20-minutes ride between Stresa and Mount Mottarone when it broke free about 1,000 feet from the 4,900-foot mountain peak.

The cable car had resumed service on April 25 when COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted in Italy.