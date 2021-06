For last few months, the Glens Falls rocking chair that simply "appeared" one April day in a local park created an air of of mystery, intrigue, and speculation. What was story behind the portrait of the little girl and who is the person holding her hand seen in the silhouette on the back of the chair placed inside City Park in Glens Falls? Some people in the Glens Falls area seem to recall how it got there, but little else was known about the chair that has "rocked" the community. Until now.