Canton native Marilyn Manson wanted on warrants for alleged assault against videographer
GILFORD, New Hampshire (WJW/AP) — There is an active arrest warrant for Canton native, Marilyn Manson, for two counts of simple assault dating back to 2019. According to a post by Gilford Police Department, Manson, originally Brian Hugh Warner, was charged after being accused of assaulting a videographer in a stage pit area while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019.fox8.com