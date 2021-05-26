Canton native Marilyn Manson wanted on warrants for alleged assault against videographer

CALDWELL, Ohio — A Canton man has been arrested and charged in Noble County for suspected trafficking in drugs. According to reports from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Will Poling stopped a vehicle on I-77 near mile post 26 on Tuesday after observing an alleged equipment violation as other well as criminal indicators. After making contact, the driver was identified as 35-year-old Andrew Kent of Canton, Ohio. A records check showed that Kent’s driving privileges had been suspended.