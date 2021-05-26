Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

Canton native Marilyn Manson wanted on warrants for alleged assault against videographer

By Darcie Loreno
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILFORD, New Hampshire (WJW/AP) — There is an active arrest warrant for Canton native, Marilyn Manson, for two counts of simple assault dating back to 2019. According to a post by Gilford Police Department, Manson, originally Brian Hugh Warner, was charged after being accused of assaulting a videographer in a stage pit area while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019.

fox8.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Entertainment
State
California State
City
New Hampshire, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Canton, OH
City
California, OH
Canton, OH
Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
Gilford, NH
Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esmé Bianco
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Pretenses#Simple Assault#Accused Of Assault#County Police#Arrest Warrant#Misdemeanor Assault#Wjw#Ap#Gilford Police Department#West Hollywood#Los Angeles#Authorities#February#Dating#Human Trafficking Law#Camera#Federal Court#Concert Attendees#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent Crimesmynbc5.com

Charge filed in connection with explosive New Hampshire gender reveal party

A disorderly conduct charge has been filed in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook neighboring towns around Kingston last month. Video: Initial coverage of the gender reveal explosion. Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, who was described as the person responsible for the explosion, has been charged with disorderly conduct.
Public SafetyPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Use These 10 Tactics To Avoid Home Crimes in New Hampshire

Break ins significantly decreased in 2020 which makes sense because of the pandemic. People weren't leaving their homes so it is significantly harder for criminals to break in and steal stuff when the owners never leave. But that was not the case in 2019! FBI crime statistics show $15.8 billion was lost in home and property crimes in 2019.
Canton, OHblufftontoday.com

Goshay: The life and needless death of Veronica Andrews

Even after 25 years, the pain persists. For the family of Veronica Andrews, it is as fresh and haunting and raw and searing as the day the young mother from Canton, Ohio, died, killed at the hands of a spurned ex-boyfriend. Twenty-four missed birthdays. Twenty-four missed Mother’s Days, all because...
Canton, OHColumbus Dispatch

Mom of 'dying' Canton girl accused of fabricating story

CANTON – Lindsey Abbuhl paraded her 11-year-old daughter to local fundraisers, and flew her halfway across the country to be the guest of honor during Texas A&M softball games. The Canton mom described the girl's medical condition as a central nervous system malfunction. It had prematurely ended Rylee's softball career....
Noble County, OHYour Radio Place

Canton man arrested and charged in Noble County for suspected trafficking in drugs

CALDWELL, Ohio — A Canton man has been arrested and charged in Noble County for suspected trafficking in drugs. According to reports from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Will Poling stopped a vehicle on I-77 near mile post 26 on Tuesday after observing an alleged equipment violation as other well as criminal indicators. After making contact, the driver was identified as 35-year-old Andrew Kent of Canton, Ohio. A records check showed that Kent’s driving privileges had been suspended.
Noble County, OHWHIZ

Canton Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that 35-year-old Andrew Kent, of Canton was arrested Tuesday for suspected trafficking in drugs. Authorities said that Kent was stopped by Deputy Will Poling on Interstate 77 after he observed an equipment violation and criminal indicators. After a records check it was found Kent’s driving privileges were suspended.