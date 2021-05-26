Cancel
Champaign, IL

The Daily Illini police blotter for May 25

By The Daily Illini Staff Report
Daily Illini
Cover picture for the articleArrests were made on the charges of domestic battery on the 700 block of South Fourth Street, Champaign around midnight on Saturday. According to the report, police were called to an apartment after a neighbor heard sounds of a fight. When police arrived, one suspect was found in the apartment, and another was found on the 500 block of East John Street. Police believe that the two suspects were mutual combatants involved in a physical altercation with one another.

