To say that the season finale of The CW's Nancy Drew is a matter of life or death would definitely not be an understatement. With Carson (Scott Wolf) revealing the truth to Nancy (Kennedy McMann) that the wraith from the bus in the woods has been feeding off of her life force for weeks- in particular, her depression and doubt, things are looking pretty grim. Because unless the "Drew Crew" can find an answer, Nancy will end up like all of the other paranormal parasites' hosts end up. Dead. Now here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's season-ender, "The Echo of Lost Tears."