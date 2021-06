After a year's absence due to the pandemic, the race from the heart of the city on the shores of the Caspian Sea makes its fifth appearance on the calendar. From Sebastian Vettel's 'road rage' of 2017, to the Red Bull collision of 2018, and the truck and drain dramas of practice on F1's last visit in 2019, there's always something to keep an eye on in Baku on a challenging 6km layout that mixes the narrow, twisty corners associated of a traditional street circuit with a super-long straight perfect for overtaking and wheel-to-wheel slipstreaming duels.