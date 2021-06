In case you haven’t been paying much attention to current events lately, some states in America are attempting to ban abortions past the first trimester. In mid-May the supreme court agreed to hear a case on a law from Mississippi which would ban all abortions after 15 weeks gestation. This case directly challenges Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey which established that abortions are legal and unrestricted up to 24 weeks because that is when the fetus could survive outside the mother. So is Roe v. Wade overturned? Not yet, but the Mississippi case makes us wonder: should Roe v. Wade be overturned?