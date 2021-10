According to research by the Asian American Psychological Association, anxiety amongst the Asian American population increased by at least 30% during the pandemic. That’s par for the course for this pandemic — pretty much every single demographic and cohort has seen an increase in anxiety and depression over the last 20 months — but it’s been noticeably apparent in the Asian American community, which A) is traditionally more guarded on the topic of mental health, and B) has had to deal with constant racist, retrograde comments concerning “who caused the virus” since it arrived in March of last year.

