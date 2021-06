AUBURN, Alabama—Locked in a three-way battle for the final spot in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, the Auburn baseball Tigers face off against Texas A&M in the final SEC home game of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Plainsman Park. Falling 11-9 to the Aggies in game two of the series, Auburn finds itself one game behind Texas A&M and needing a win to keep hope alive of making it to Hoover. Sophomore RHP Trace Bright (4-4, 7.99 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers and will face off against RHP Mason Ornelas (3-1, 4.89) for the Aggies.