Bockus, relay team make it to state

Jeremy Bockus and the Browning 4x100 and 4x400 relay team are going to Laurel this weekend to represent BHS at the State Track and Field Meet. Bockus scored a fifth place finish in the 800 meter and a fourth place in the 1,600 to qualify for the state meet. Lawrence Bird Rattler, Dominick Iron Pipe and Thunder Smith placed seventh with Bockus in the 4x100 and eighth in the 4x400, guaranteeing a berth in the state contest. Alternate Maurice Redhorn will join them in the relay events if necessary.