Sunburst Schools celebrate and appreciate teachers and staff

On Wednesday, May 5, Sunburst Schools showed its appreciation for several staff members who have been dedicated employees for five years to 40 years. “We have some truly remarkable and dedicated staff members that care deeply about our students, our schools and our community,” said Sunburst School Superintendent Tyler Bucklin. “We wish to celebrate all of our staff and thank them for their continued effort to provide an outstanding education, as well as countless, wonderful opportunities for our students.”