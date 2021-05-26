Cancel
Cut Bank Farmers’ Market returns to City Park June 16

By Linda Bruch Pioneer Press Feature Writer
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 16, the Cut Bank Farmers Market will once again be back to making its weekly appearance at the Main Street City Park from 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday. To get all interested vendors on the same page about what they can expect at this year’s market, the Cut Bank Farmers’ Market Board of Directors of Jessica Henigman, who will be this year’s Market Manager, Bess Hjartarson, Amy Overstreet, Claire Reynolds, Kim Stoltz and Kim Winchell, would like to invite vendors and any other interested community members to a market season meeting on Wednesday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the north side of the Main Street City Park.

