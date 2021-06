“The Greenhouse,” a panoramic mural by Boston artist Ethan Murrow, is now complete at the Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit. The mural, which is bound to stop visitors in their tracks, shows a massive felled oak tree. The recumbent tree is adorned with dappled bark, furry mosses and tiny seedlings sprouting from its trunk. Mysterious ropes carry off branches of the tree; precarious stands and stanchions at odd angles prop the tree up off the ground. At the top of the tree is a wooden structure, perhaps an old treehouse or observation tower? While moss and seedlings would indicate the tree has been on its side for some time, the bottom of of the tree seems to be in freefall mode, indicating energy and movement.