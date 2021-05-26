The Voice: What Happened When Adam Levine Reunited With Blake Shelton In The Season 20 Finale

At the start of this spring’s The Voice Live Playoffs, Blake Shelton, the only coach to sit on the Voice panel for all of the series’ 10 years and 20 seasons, boldly (and controversially) predicted that his standout team member, soul-pop wunderkind Cam Anthony, would be “the first superstar that we launch off the show.” And Cam continued to live up to that hype in the weeks that followed, ending his spectacular run on Monday’s finals with stylized, supercool Cynthia Erivo and Bon Jovi covers that showcased his artistry and range. Blake doubled down on his prediction Monday evening, and on Tuesday’s grand finale, just as host Carson Daly was about to announce the winner of Season 20, he tripled down.