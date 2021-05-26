The Voice: What Happened When Adam Levine Reunited With Blake Shelton In The Season 20 Finale
Spoiler alert! The following story contains spoilers from Part 2 of The Voice Season 20 Finale. You might want to stop reading if you haven’t watched yet. The Voice named its Season 20 winner on Tuesday, but along with finding out which singer America voted as its favorite, the return of Adam Levine to The Voice stage was among the most highly anticipated events of the evening. Sure enough, Levine and his frenemy Blake Shelton kicked the night off on a silly note with a parking lot run-in.www.cinemablend.com