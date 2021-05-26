Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cut Bank, MT

Lady Wolves are on to State!

By Brandon Kavanagh Cut Bank Pioneer Press
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cut Bank Lady Wolves advanced to the Class B/C State Softball Tournament in Florence this weekend with a gritty second place finish in Glasgow at the divisional tournament last week. The Lady Wolves went 4-2 on the weekend, including a marathon day Saturday that saw the local diamond dwellers battle back from a loser out battle all the way to the championship. The Lady Wolves will open the State Tournament on Thursday against Manhattan at 4 p.m.

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, MT
Sports
City
Glasgow, MT
City
Cut Bank, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Columbus, MT
City
Florence, MT
Cut Bank, MT
Sports
City
Manhattan, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond#State#The Cut Bank Lady Wolves#Bradley Murphy#Huntley Project#Cut Bank High School#The Pioneer Press#Pitcher Makenna Burke#Florence Shepherd Friday#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Montana StatePosted by
MY 103.5

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana Statemontanasports.com

Montana Western basketball signs Billings Skyview's Ky Kouba

DILLON -- University of Montana Western head men's basketball coach Mike Larsen has announced the signing of Billings Skyview Star Ky Kouba to an NAIA letter of intent. Kouba is 6-foot-3 shooting guard form Billings and will graduate from Billings Skyview High School this spring. "We are really excited for...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Winners crowned at MSGA's inaugural State Four Ball Championship

BILLINGS — The Montana State Golf Association’s inaugural State Four Ball Championship concluded Sunday at The Briarwood. The four-division tournament produced the following winning duos: Sean Benson and Cole Noctor for overall gross in the men’s division, Paul Keneally and Matthew Lofstrom in men’s overall net, Gordon Webb and Katherine Webb for mixed division gross, and Laura Turner and Brian Noctor in mixed division net.
Florence, MTravallirepublic.com

Stevensville hires former standout Florence volleyball coach who has 'unfinished business'

MISSOULA — Jeff Mahler won just about everything he could at Florence. All he was missing was a state volleyball championship. Mahler will get some more shots at winning a state title as he’s back coaching in the high school ranks after spending time on the club volleyball circuit. He has a challenge in front of him as he takes over a downtrodden Stevensville program that hasn’t qualified for state since 2017.