Lady Wolves are on to State!
The Cut Bank Lady Wolves advanced to the Class B/C State Softball Tournament in Florence this weekend with a gritty second place finish in Glasgow at the divisional tournament last week. The Lady Wolves went 4-2 on the weekend, including a marathon day Saturday that saw the local diamond dwellers battle back from a loser out battle all the way to the championship. The Lady Wolves will open the State Tournament on Thursday against Manhattan at 4 p.m.www.cutbankpioneerpress.com