Summer training opportunities available for Blackfeet farmers, ranchers
This summer the Blackfeet Agriculture Resource Management Team (ARMP) in partnership with the Piikani Lodge Health Institute (PLHI) will be offering a series of training opportunities and support to attend the trainings for any interested Blackfeet farmers and ranchers. The funding to provide our producers with these trainings comes from a grant the ARMP and PLHI team received through the Western SARE program and their partners, USDA and Montana State University.www.cutbankpioneerpress.com