Summer training opportunities available for Blackfeet farmers, ranchers

By Ainsley Rothschild For the Glacier Reporter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer the Blackfeet Agriculture Resource Management Team (ARMP) in partnership with the Piikani Lodge Health Institute (PLHI) will be offering a series of training opportunities and support to attend the trainings for any interested Blackfeet farmers and ranchers. The funding to provide our producers with these trainings comes from a grant the ARMP and PLHI team received through the Western SARE program and their partners, USDA and Montana State University.

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com
