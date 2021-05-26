Cancel
TV Series

Major 'NCIS' Character Exits in Season 18 Finale

By Anna Rumer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS fans are in shock after Tuesday's Season 18 finale, which saw Special Agent Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) accused of leaking NSA documents before making her exit from the series in the most dramatic of ways. It all started with what was supposed to be a routine undercover gun buy turned fatal when Bishop ended up shooting two suspects, whom the team later discovered was in possession of NSA documents detailing an operation where the U.S. used Syrian refugees to lure terrorists out of hiding.

