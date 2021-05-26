Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots are looking to rebound from 2020, one of their worst seasons in recent memory. During the first season of the post-Tom Brady era, the club went 7-9 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. To try and avoid a similar fate in 2021, Bill Belichick dived hard into free agency signing a number of high-profile players, including linebacker Matt Judon along with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Not only did Belichick upgrade the supporting cast around the quarterback spot, but he also utilized the No. 15 overall pick at the draft by taking Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones. New England also re-signed Cam Newton and the veteran will likely begin the year as QB1, but it does feel like only a matter of time before there's a changing of the guard at that critical position.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#Go Game#Cowboys Game#Pats#Saints Quarterback#New England Patriots 2021#Miami Dolphins Line#Gillette Stadium#Texans#Browns#Buffalo Bills Opponent#New York Jets#Chargers#Dallas Cowboys Opponent#Carolina Panthers#Miami Dolphins Opponent#Indianapolis Colts#Cleveland Browns Opponent#Houston Texans Opponent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Every Game by Difficulty

Week 6 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely the toughest opponent any team will face all season; and for the Eagles that is no different. While the Eagles have the luxury of facing the Bucs at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles fans can be even more brutal than the fans of their opponents in the face of on-field struggles. This is specifically a tough matchup for Hurts, who will likely be asked to face off against a defense that managed to shut down former MVP Patrick Mahomes on football’s biggest stage.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLktbb.com

Green Bay Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert after minicamp tryout

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Last week, the Packers had only two quarterbacks on the roster. Less than a week after signing Blake Bortles, they signed Kurt Benkert — one of the two arms they had in for this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Benkert tweeted a picture of him signing his contract,...
NFLchatsports.com

Dupes Ex-College Star W/ Tryout Hoax

Some scumbag tricked a former college football star into believing he had a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons ... and the guy says he was heartbroken and embarrassed when he learned it was all a hoax. Juantarius Bryant -- an Austin Peay alum who was a 1st-team all-conference DB in...
NFLchatsports.com

The Atlanta Falcons have now promoted Julio Jones.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a reception with Reggie Ragland #59 of the Detroit Lions in pursuit during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Atlanta Falcons’ schedule was...
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons add two nose tackles

Nose tackles Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu were signed Monday by the Falcons. ExplorePlayer found out about fake Falcons camp invite upon arriving. Ankou, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. He has played in 27 NFL games with Jacksonville, Cleveland and Dallas. He went undrafted in 2017 out of UCLA.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Analyst Casts Bold Mac Jones Prediction Ahead Of 2021 Season

Mac Jones, as Bill Belichick made clear on draft night, currently resides behind Cam Newton on the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart. But come Week 1 of the 2021 season, NFL analyst Field Yates believes Jones will be under center for New England. ESPN recently tasked a handful of the network’s...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former college football player falls victim to NFL tryout hoax

An unfortunate story out of the world of football this weekend. Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant has shared on social media that he showed up to the Atlanta Falcons camp on Wednesday expecting to try out only to find out he had fallen victim to a hoax. “I...
NFLtheScore

Undrafted DB claims he was sent fake invite to Falcons' minicamp

Undrafted defensive back Juantarius Bryant says he's the victim of a cruel hoax after arriving at the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp only to learn the team never sent him an invite. "Someone contacted me from a 404 area code number pretending to be Dean Pees, the (defensive coordinator) for the...