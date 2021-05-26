Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thurston County, WA

Letters to the editor for May 26

By Olympian readers
Olympian
 18 days ago

Let me see if I have this straight. People who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks. Most (many?) of the people who don’t plan to get the vaccine should be wearing masks but usually don’t. So we won’t know if people not wearing masks are vaccinated or not. Huh?

www.theolympian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Thurston County, WA
Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Thurston County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Income Taxes#Olympia Cdc#Bidens#S Corporation#The Wall Street Journal#Cdc Guidelines#Washington Citizens#News#Cdc Messaging#Masks#Politicians#Medicare Taxes#Huh#People#Ridiculous Misinformation#President Biden#Criminal Mismanagement#Social Media Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
Related
Americastucson.com

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost everything including education and food. He said he would pay for it by taxing the rich and the oil and pharmaceutical industries. He was elected and taxed the rich and the major industries. Guess what happened. The wealthy left the country (mostly for the US) and the major industries shut down because they were no longer competitive. Now Venezuela is ranked less than the 170th world wide in wealth. A letter to the editorial, a couple weeks ago said the we are all benefitting from Social Security. Let me add, if I had been able to put the money that went o Social Security into a private S & P index fund (with all the same rules that apply to Social Security), I would be receiving more than four times the amount I'm now receiving. Socialism is not the way to go.
Washington StateSeattle Times

LiveCoronavirus daily news updates, June 13: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

Many states in the country are dropping or relaxing their pandemic restrictions, but the number of unemployed Americans hasn’t yet shifted in the way some had anticipated. Compared with pre-pandemic employment levels, the economy is still down more than 7.5 million jobs, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Food service and manufacturing businesses say they are struggling to recruit workers to low-wage positions, causing some to up their pay scales.
Politicselba-clipper.com

Brainstorms for 6/10/2021

Don’t know what is going to happen with the Alabama prison system’s plan to lease three ultra-modern prisons from private companies. A plan to build two of them collapsed recently when funding for the projects fell through – largely because of political pressure from citizens (bank customers) and residents near the two sites announced for construction. Governor Kay Ivey was rumored a couple of weeks ago to be about to call a special session of the Alabama Legislature for later this month, but recent comments from her indicate she has no set date for that special session. Probably smart, because opinions by lawmakers over how to solve the prison overcrowding issue are all over the map, with no one plan getting anything close to a majority support. Politics being what it is, we doubt any plan that doesn’t upgrade and keep most of the existing prisons across Alabama will fail. The communities with prisons want to keep the steady jobs in their area. Most of those areas without a prison don’t want a big jail in their backyard. Thus the governor must bite the bullet, agree with lawmakers to spend whatever funds can be mustered and add capacity to those prisons already functioning in Alabama. Then maybe the threat of a federal takeover of the Alabama prison system will subside.
Scienceava360.com

The Washington Post Is Distorting The Science

The Washington Post published a piece allegedly showing the unseen risks of un-vac()inated individuals. The problem is, their science and data does not add up. In this week's Setty report, Madhava breaks down the distortions WaPo is applying to the data, making this piece nothing more than propaganda. Dr. Setty's...
Public HealthPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Another respiratory illness is spreading across the South, CDC warns. What is RSV?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about RSV, a cold-like respiratory illness, amid a spike in cases across the southern U.S. The public health agency issued an official advisory Thursday urging clinicians and caregivers to be on the lookout for the virus, which is known to attack the lungs and airways. Experts said they’ve seen an uptick in positive infections in at least a dozen states, including Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Washington Statetalkingbiznews.com

Bloomberg taps Hordern to cover Washington

After nearly eight years abroad, Bloomberg anchor Annmarie Hordern will be moving to the U.S. to cover everything Washington. She served as host of the weekly climate show at Bloomberg Green. Hordern has also been featured in Forbes, MSN, The Economic Times, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo, Business Standard, Business Day, Financial...
Income TaxTimes Daily

Leak of billionaires' tax data draws GOP outcry over privacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are alarmed by the leak of confidential IRS data to the investigative news organization ProPublica, enabling it to reveal that famous billionaires including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg paid little in U.S. income tax at times. A senior IRS official said Thursday that a federal criminal investigation into the leak has been requested.
Massachusetts Stateifex.org

EFF files amicus brief defending the right to repair in Massachusetts

The state’s right-to-repair law, which gives users and independent repair shops access to critical information about the cars they drive and service, passed by ballot initiative with an overwhelming 74.9% majority. This statement was originally published on eff.org on 9 June 2021. This week, EFF joined with several prominent right-to-repair...
Congress & Courtsfalloncountyextra.com

Daines introduces bipartisan bills to protect Montanans from fraudulent schemes

U.S. Senator Steve Daines introduced two bipartisan bills that would help combat fraud and scams impacting Montanans. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on enough hardships, and now Montanans are being targeted by scammers,” Daines said. “It’s unacceptable that travelers and Tribal members are falling victim to these predatory acts. I’m glad to work on bipartisan bills to protect Montanans and bring awareness to this issue.”
Congress & CourtsBBC

US lawmakers introduce bills targeting Big Tech

US lawmakers have introduced five bills aimed at limiting the power held by Big Tech companies. The bills were drafted after a 16-month investigation into the powers of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook. They address topics including data, mergers, and the competitive behaviour of these companies - which could ultimately...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

BC-The Conversation for June 8, 10am, ADVISORY

------- TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:. COMMENTARY Satellites can already spot a new fire within minutes, but the information they beam back to Earth isn’t getting to everyone who needs it or used as well as it could be. 936 words. By Natasha Stavros, University of Colorado Boulder. COMMENTARY Abandoned US oil and...
Laweconlib.org

Libel Laws Should All be Repealed

Libel law is back in the news what with some public rethinking (more like wailing and gnashing of teeth) about New York Times v. Sullivan. Should public figures be more or less protected from being libeled is one issue that has arisen. Another is exactly who is and who is not a public figure? Then there is the question of whether or not “actual malice” should be a requirement for libel. And where does the First Amendment fit in to all of this? Justice Clarence Thomas and Senior Judge Laurence Silberman are thinking out loud about restructuring Sullivan.
Congress & Courtsthurrott.com

U.S. Government Moves to Take on Big Tech

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives today introduced several bipartisan bills aimed at curbing and even reversing the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. The proposals come about 9 months after the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust issued a report claiming that the firms are monopolies that abuse their market power.
Lawlawstreetmedia.com

Most Counterclaims Survive Facebook’s Motion to Dismiss in BrandTotal Data Scraping Dispute

On Wednesday, a Northern District of California court ruled on Facebook’s second motion to dismiss BrandTotal Ltd. and Unimania’s (collectively, BrandTotal) counterclaims in a case lodged by Facebook over the defendants’ use of online tools that engage in allegedly unauthorized data collection. The 30-page opinion written by Chief Magistrate Judge...
PoliticsFuturity

Do student social media posts count as free speech?

When students post on social media from off of school property, are those posts protected as free speech? The US Supreme Court will issue a ruling that decides that question before adjourning for the summer. When Brandi Levy, a junior varsity cheerleader at a Pennsylvania high school, learned that she...
Lawmentalitch.com

When You Should Contact an Attorney: A Guide

Wall Street Journal started a poll in 2016 about the litigiousness of Americans. Even today, 87% of voters still feel that Americans are too litigious. However, this statistic is a myth. Most lawsuits in court aren’t as frivolous as the infamous McDonald’s coffee case. Some are about contract disputes or...