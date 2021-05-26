Letters to the editor for May 26

Don’t know what is going to happen with the Alabama prison system’s plan to lease three ultra-modern prisons from private companies. A plan to build two of them collapsed recently when funding for the projects fell through – largely because of political pressure from citizens (bank customers) and residents near the two sites announced for construction. Governor Kay Ivey was rumored a couple of weeks ago to be about to call a special session of the Alabama Legislature for later this month, but recent comments from her indicate she has no set date for that special session. Probably smart, because opinions by lawmakers over how to solve the prison overcrowding issue are all over the map, with no one plan getting anything close to a majority support. Politics being what it is, we doubt any plan that doesn’t upgrade and keep most of the existing prisons across Alabama will fail. The communities with prisons want to keep the steady jobs in their area. Most of those areas without a prison don’t want a big jail in their backyard. Thus the governor must bite the bullet, agree with lawmakers to spend whatever funds can be mustered and add capacity to those prisons already functioning in Alabama. Then maybe the threat of a federal takeover of the Alabama prison system will subside.