Reading From The Ticket That Exploded (2:11) Cut-up & Fold-in Techniques (3:40) If you're interested in this record then you're interested in this record. Even if this is your first encounter with Burroughs, it takes only a few lines to understand not only his command of language, but his ability to convey the despicable, maligned, dejected and disillusioned in truly evocative ways. If this isn't your first encounter with Burroughs, then this twisted revenge tale audio book comes with a back story that will make you fall in love with the author all over again.