Parfetts Reveals Plan To Treble Go Local Store Count

They are due for release on August 1st and can be pre-ordered from the Mexican store. These all look surprisingly good! Okay, the meditation chamber isn’t very special, but it looks good enough for me. The 60s Batman cowl looks amazing, so much better than the weird ‘regular’ one that literally isn’t based on anything lol (It’s true, they just slapped some general batman characteristics onto a base and called it a day). It also looks better than the official minifig mask, but that’s not a big deal. And boy, the sanctuary is amazing! I thought it’d be a $20 set, which got me scared a bit after seeing the Dragon Flyer that also goes for 20 bucks and really is quite simple and awkward. Luckily it’s actually $30 instead, and it even comes with an exclusive captain marvel! Disappointed about the lack of printed legs AGAIN though, especially since Thanos who’s also exclusive DOES have it! Oh well, I’ll see how I can mod that when I get it. The ship itself also looks amazing, just weird that it’s so off-scale next to minifigs but I don’t mind it, it’ll look great on a shelf and the figures are just an unnecessary but fantastic extra.