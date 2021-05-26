Parfetts Reveals Plan To Treble Go Local Store Count
Parfetts is looking to more than treble the store count of its Go Local symbol group after record growth during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to betterRetailing during the company’s trade show last week, Parfetts retail director Guy Swindell celebrated winning 200 new symbol group stores during the pandemic, taking the group to close to its 1,000-store target. Parfetts plans to build on this with a major storewide own-label development plan, online ordering plans and an expansion of its geographic reach.www.kamcity.com