The sweetest day of the year has finally arrived. No, not Valentine's Day. Sorry, not Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, either. It's National Donut Day, of course! And while you can certainly celebrate by making your own donut creations via any one of the delicious donut recipes available online, if you're looking to mark the day by not breaking the bank (or, better yet, not spending any money at all), you can go pick up a free donut at a number of establishments.