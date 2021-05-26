Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Troopers: SUV hits, kills Florida man teaching son to drive

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A 65-year-old man died a day after being critically injured while teaching his 34-year-old son to drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was guiding his son, who is from Colombia, into a parking space at the First Baptist Church in Naples when the SUV hit him on Monday night, the agency said in an accident report.

Troopers said the man was standing on the opposite side of curb when his son stepped on the accelerator. The vehicle went over the curb and hit the man.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital. He died the next day, troopers said.

The agency does not release names of those involved in crashes, citing a voter-approved amendment designed to protect victims.

The son now faces a felony charge of driving without a license resulting in a serious injury.

An investigation is underway.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Driving#Florida Highway Patrol#Colombia#Accident#Fla#Hits#Ap#The First Baptist Church#Troopers#Man#Drive#Crashes#Curb#Teaching#Parking Space#Critical Condition#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Augusta, MEPosted by
The Associated Press

Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle in Augusta on Saturday night, police said. The crash happened as the driver of a sports utility vehicle was making a left turn off of Civic Center Drive onto Old Belgrade Road, police said, according to the Kennebec Journal. The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man from Oakland, was traveling the other direction on Civic Center Drive, police said.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
The Associated Press

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash in Dennis

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Cape Cod early Sunday morning that killed the driver and injured a passenger. A 22-year-old Hyannis woman was driving on Route 6 in Dennis around 1 a.m. when her sports utility vehicle crossed the yellow fog line and passed over the rumble strip, police said. When she turned hard to re-enter the travel lane the vehicle rotated, rolled over and went off the road, police said.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Police in California recover 9 stolen vintage guitars

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have recovered nine vintage guitars that were stolen nearly a year ago in a $2 million heist in Southern California. The San Francisco Chronicle reported late Saturday that Santa Cruz police found the guitars after serving search warrants at three different locations in the city following a tip from Los Angeles police.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Man accused of shooting 5 people in Alabama and Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A 39-year-old man is accused of shooting five people in Alabama and Georgia cities about a mile (1.6 kilometers) apart, police in Georgia said. Justin Tyran Roberts was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Recorders Court in Columbus, Georgia, and also faces charges in Phenix City, Alabama, news outlets reported. His hometown was not reported.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Associated Press

1 dead, 3 wounded in Kentucky shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — One person was killed and three were wounded in an early Sunday shooting outside a home in Kentucky’s largest city, police said. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the residence around midnight and found four people outside with gunshot wounds, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Body of North Carolina man, 93, found at lake shore

APEX, N.C. (AP) — A 93-year-old Raleigh man who’d been missing since Thursday was found dead on a North Carolina lake shore. A North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resource spokesperson identified the victim as Stirling Danskin. News outlets report that Danskin’s car was found at a parking lot...
Belen, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Crews trying to contain wildfire south Belen

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A wildfire south of Belen that jumped the Rio Grande has residents preparing for a possible evacuation. Valencia County Fire Department officials say the blaze, which has burned 0.47 square miles (1.2 square kilometers), was at zero containment as of early Sunday. The fire was first...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...