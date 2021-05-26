Cancel
Keiler Roberts’ comics are drawn from her Evanston life — go ahead, just read every 7th page

By Christopher Borrelli
Chicago Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 12 years ago when Aaron Renier first started teaching comics to college students, he would look out on his class at DePaul University and see Keiler Roberts sitting patiently. He already knew her because she taught drawing at DePaul. Her husband, Scott Roberts, who runs the school’s animation department, hired Renier. This being his first teaching job, it became “slightly intense” seeing her in the class. But Roberts “is a very calm person, and I think having her in class being calm for me was pretty reassuring.” It didn’t hurt that her comics for the course — which were the first she ever made seriously, having spent her career as a painter — arrived “perfectly formed.”

