The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Few things are subtle or understated in Miami-Dade County. Among the region’s many distinctions is an inclination for extremes. With one of the nation’s most severe levels of income equality, fabulous wealth coexists with distressing concentrations of poverty and a dwindling and struggling middle class. In health care, Miami-Dade can boast some of the finest medical centers and specialists, along with some of the worst in the nation Medicare fraud and overbilling. The region’s unparalleled natural resources are matched by the 6th-worst traffic congestion and decades of environmental degradation. As a model in some ways for embracing immigration, Miami-Dade also is home sadly to deep reservoirs of racial stratification. It is a wonderful destination for visitors, while struggling with housing affordability for more than 50% of its residents. A refuge of warmth for older adults that is also rife with barriers to access to services for seniors. The list goes on and on.