The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Project Art Miami, an artist residency and out-of-school art program for K-12 students, hosts a virtual resident exhibition on Thursday in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami. Digital Imprint, the culmination of the current residents' past year of work, will be streamed live, featuring artists Aurora Molina, Alexander Zastera, Milagros, Sonia Báez Hernández, and Susan Feliciano. Tune in for the live reception with presentations from the artists and MOCA staff, as well as a virtual gallery tour. 7 p.m. Thursday; projectart.org. Admission is free with an RSVP via projectart.org/digital-imprint. Olivia McAuley.www.miaminewtimes.com