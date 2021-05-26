Cancel
TV Series

‘Cruel Summer’ 1×07 Review: “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis”

fangirlish.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re here again to review Cruel Summer! After what we discovered in the previous episode, Cruel Summer 1×07 “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis” returns with even more disturbing truths and, finally, some characters had the heart to heart they needed. Here we go!. Cruel Summer 1×07 “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis” gives...

fangirlish.com
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Cruel Summer Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

Inarguably one of the most intriguing teen thriller drama TV shows of recent years, Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’ continues to expand upon the elements of mysteries by introducing new aspects associated with them. Episode 8, titled ‘Proof,’ depicts the events of August 30 of 1993, 1994, and 1995, the first day of school after the summer holidays.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Cruel Summer Star Allius Barnes Dispels A Huge Fan Theory About Kate

If Cruel Summer has demonstrated one thing, it’s that no one is safe from the show’s core mystery. Although teenagers Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) are at the center of it all, their highly publicized dispute has forever altered the lives of everyone around them, too. That means everyone will have a big role to play in how the truth finally unravels. And as Allius Barnes (who plays Vince on Cruel Summer) warns, not all of your fan theories will come true.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8: Proof

It’s the first day of school on Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8, “Proof.” But the residents of Skylin don’t have jitters because they are excited. Kate is newly missing in 1993. But why is Jeanette snooping around the halls long enough to overhear that? And why does she think it is a good idea to be the first person to tell Jamie?
TV SeriesRefinery29

Cruel Summer

Spoilers are ahead. As we head towards the end of Cruel Summer, the show is still reluctant to reveal its hand. Last week's shocking twist saw Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) and her brother Derek (Barrett Carnahan) get their hands on chat transcripts of Kate (Olivia Holt) and her sister Ashley (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut). The chats revealed that the former willingly entered Martin Harris' (Blake Lee) home the night she was kidnapped. To 1995 Jeanette, it seems like a smoking gun. And while it's a disappointing turn, we begin this episode seeing her hand those transcripts over to her lawyer to use against Kate in their ongoing legal battle. Whether or not the show will truly go the victim blaming route is still to be seen, but until then Cruel Summer has left us with three key clues that might hint at where we're going as we head into the final episodes.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'Cruel Summer': Olivia Holt and Blake Lee Break Down Powerful Kate Revelation (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of Cruel Summer. A lot of questions were answered on Tuesday's penultimate episode of Freeform's Cruel Summer, which focused on what really happened between Kate (Olivia Holt) and Martin (Blake Lee) following her disappearance in 1993. And what led to her abduction by the vice principal. The truth, as revealed in the hour -- appropriately titled "A Secret of My Own" -- unraveled an inappropriate relationship between Kate and Martin that began when Kate sought out an emotional respite from her mother, turning to Martin as a balm.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Cruel Summer’ Episode 9 Be on Freeform and Hulu?

After 10 weeks, three timelines, and too many twists to count we’re finally about to learn how Cruel Summer ends — or at least, begins to end. This week marks the premiere of Cruel Summer Episode 9. And according to star Olivia Holt, this thriller of the season will not disappoint.
There's Potential for a Second Season of 'Cruel Summer'

Freeform's newest teen thriller Cruel Summer has already debuted to much discussion. The show follows the mystery of it-girl Kate's disappearance after she is found, and viewers discover that Jeanette knew more than she let on about the kidnapping. It's a drama show that is full of twists and turns, as we see flashbacks from three different summers to get the full tale.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 8

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8, the tension continued to mount as the girls returned to school and some people paid more attention than others. With the lawsuit pressing on, Kate and Jeanette had to come to an agreement about their part in everything. Elsewhere, a surprising secret from...
What's the Deal With the Snow Globe in 'Cruel Summer'?

It's always strange when a TV show suddenly has a character acting out of pocket. But it seems like Jeanette's obsession with the snow globe in Cruel Summer will be a key plot line. Article continues below advertisement. The meaning behind the snow globe in 'Cruel Summer' is linked to...