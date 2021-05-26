Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts better hope Patriots trade for Julio Jones or else Indy will be in trouble

By Jerry Trotta
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Indianapolis Colts fans would likely rather not get their hopes up about the team orchestrating a trade for Julio Jones, and understandably so. After all, throughout his four-year tenure, GM Chris Ballard has bypassed making blockbuster moves to bolster a position that isn’t crying out for help. Despite that,...

horseshoeheroes.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Indy#American Football#Pats#Csimmsqb#Ig#Cbs Sports Hq#Patriots De#Colts Fans#Colts Targets#Colts Diehards#Landing Jones#Land Jones#Championship Contender#Gm Chris Ballard#Champ Derrick Henry#Catch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Evaluate Wide Receivers On the Run

Size matters to the Tennessee Titans when it comes to their wide receivers. So does strength. And a willingness to use them for more than just receptions. It is not a coincidence that wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath, two of the Titans’ eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, are similar in stature. Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville, is 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, and McMath, a sixth-round selection from LSU, is 6-foot-3, 217 pounds.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 advantages Colts would still have if Titans trade for Julio Jones

The Indianapolis Colts will likely represent one-half of what is expected to be a two-horse race between themselves and the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off a long rebuild and the Houston Texans proved they can’t win despite having Deshaun Watson. One of these teams getting Julio Jones could help them separate.
NFLYardbarker

AFC South Watch: The Running Game

The running back position is a zero-sum game. When they are good, the yards pile up quickly. When they are bad, everyone can see it. A quality running game can open up the offensive playbook and encourage things like an effective play-action pass on second or third down. It may...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Colts, Titans

Broncos’ CB Patrick Surtain told the media that nothing was going to stop him from playing at the rookie minicamp in Denver. “I was going to come up here and play regardless,” Surtain said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m a rookie. I feel like I don’t have that bit of advantage yet for me to miss minicamp. I have no proven ability to miss minicamp.”
NFLStampede Blue

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Julio Jones Traded To The Tennessee Titans: Details

Just a few weeks ago, Julio Jones told Shannon Sharpe live on the air that he wanted out of Atlanta and was hoping to be traded in the offseason. Jones is one of the fastest and most explosive wide receivers in the entire league, so it should come as no surprise that almost every single team was trying to trade for him.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports. Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.
NFLAOL Corp

Chase Claypool Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Several NFL players have already sent out their recruiting pitch to Julio Jones. It appears the latest player to do so is Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool. Claypool was extremely productive in his rookie season with the Steelers, hauling in 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. While he can certainly hold his own against top-tier cornerbacks, he wouldn’t mind having a bit more help across from him.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks open as 3-point underdogs for 2021 season opener at Colts

The NFL schedule release happened last week and while we won’t see the Seattle Seahawks in regular season action for another four months, bookies have set the opening lines already for Week 1. The Westgate Superbook has the Seahawks as 3-point road underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Panthers begin second phase of offseason workouts, plan training camp with Colts

The NFL offseason rolls on. Despite the NFL Players’ Assocation advocating for players not to attend voluntary offseason programs over the past couple months, Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the 2021 offseason program. The second phase runs through May 21 and includes virtual meetings and on-field, no-contact drills with coaches.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) is congratulated on his 8-yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan (not pictured) by wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports. Could...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts fans can thank Jim Irsay for difficult primetime schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Indianapolis Colts sacks Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts enter 2021 on a quest to prove...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Week 1 Colts vs. Seahawks Biggest Storylines

Indianapolis Colts fans will get to see new franchise QB Carson Wentz make his regular season debut as a member of the blue and white right away in Week 1 against the NFC West powerhouse Seattle Seahawks. Aside from Wentz's debut, there's a couple of major storylines to following ahead...