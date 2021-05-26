Inside An Intimate Minneapolis Restaurant That Had the Audacity to Open In the Midst of the Pandemic
Petite León opened in Minneapolis’ Kingfield neighborhood at a time when most people were staying home to stay safe, and restaurants were pivoting to whatever they could do to stay afloat. Behind the ambitious opening was a team of experienced hospitality professionals who were determined to build something new inside a lovely, intimate and initially unaccessible restaurant space. Now, Petite León is open four nights a week, welcoming guests into a cozy space with impressive food and drinks.twincities.eater.com