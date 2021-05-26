Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Inside An Intimate Minneapolis Restaurant That Had the Audacity to Open In the Midst of the Pandemic

By Joy Summers
Eater
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetite León opened in Minneapolis’ Kingfield neighborhood at a time when most people were staying home to stay safe, and restaurants were pivoting to whatever they could do to stay afloat. Behind the ambitious opening was a team of experienced hospitality professionals who were determined to build something new inside a lovely, intimate and initially unaccessible restaurant space. Now, Petite León is open four nights a week, welcoming guests into a cozy space with impressive food and drinks.

