Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Very little in the way of Jets news today. That’s kinda boring, but boring is good. The offseason can be a time for players with too much time on their hands to get into mischief. So far the Jets have been relatively mischief-free this offseason. That is a welcome development for a team that has had its share of offseason shenanigans in years past. Fingers crossed we can get through the rest of the way until the season starts with a boring, uneventful few months.