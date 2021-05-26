Two New Orleans men plead guilty in connection with the 2013 murder of Loomis Armored guard Hector Trochez

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Lilbear George, 31, and Chukwudi Ofomata, 35, both of New Orleans, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Lance Africk to Count Three of the Second Superseding Indictment, charging them with Using, Carrying, Brandishing, and Discharging of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence which resulted in death, to wit: the murder of Hector Trochez, which took place on December 18, 2013, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A)(iii), 924(j)(1), and 2.