School systems will determine policies on wearing masks
BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that he is ending the statewide mask mandate for Louisiana schools. After the end of the current academic semester (spring 2021), school systems will determine policies on wearing masks. Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley met with the Governor last week to request the mask mandate be lifted for K-12 students. School systems can begin implementing their own policies following the end of the 2020-2021 school year. New school system face mask policies will take effect starting with summer programs.www.lobservateur.com