Seek out that ‘new book’ smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback

By Moira Macdonald
pilotonline.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of highly acclaimed 2020 books came out in paperback this month; here’s a fresh batch of fiction to suit any taste. “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar (Back Bay, 368 pp.). Winner of a Pulitzer Prize for his play “Disgraced,” Akhtar here draws on his own life (the narrator is a man named Ayad Akhtar, who has written a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about an American Muslim) to create a novel about a man struggling to negotiate post-9/11 America. “Akhtar bounds far beyond the cleverly engineered drama of ‘Disgraced,’” wrote Ron Charles of The Washington Post about this much-honored bestseller. “With its sprawling vision of contemporary America, ‘Homeland Elegies’ is a phenomenal coalescence of memoir, fiction, history and cultural analysis.”

