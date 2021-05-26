Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Indian astronomers investigate magnetar CXOU J010043.1−721134

By report
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have performed long-term observations of a peculiar magnetar known as CXOU J010043.1−721134. Results of this monitoring campaign shed more light on the nature of this source. The study was presented in a paper published May 19 on arXiv.org. Magnetars are neutron stars...

phys.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomers#Space Research#Electromagnetic Fields#Magnetic Fields#Electromagnetic Waves#Isro#Smc#Esa#Xmm Newton#Neutron Stars#Magnetars Powers#Thermal Seed Photons#Long Term Observations#Eleven Observations#Decay#X Rays#Long Term Xmm Newton View#Pulse Fraction#Radio Waves#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Country
India
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Cumulene carbenes in TMC-1: Astronomical discovery of $l$-H$_2$C$_5$

We report the first detection in space of the cumulene carbon chain $l$-H$_2$C$_5$. A total of eleven rotational transitions, with $J_{up}$ = 7-10 and $K_a$ = 0 and 1, were detected in TMC-1 in the 31.0-50.4 GHz range using the Yebes 40m radio telescope. We derive a column density of (1.8$\pm$0.5)$\times$10$^{10}$ cm$^{-2}$. In addition, we report observations of other cumulene carbenes detected previously in TMC-1, to compare their abundances with the newly detected cumulene carbene chain. We find that $l$-H$_2$C$_5$ is $\sim$4.0 times less abundant than the larger cumulene carbene $l$-H$_2$C$_6$, while it is $\sim$300 and $\sim$500 times less abundant than the shorter chains $l$-H$_2$C$_3$ and $l$-H$_2$C$_4$. We discuss the most likely gas-phase chemical routes to these cumulenes in TMC-1 and stress that chemical kinetics studies able to distinguish between different isomers are needed to shed light on the chemistry of C$_n$H$_2$ isomers with $n$\,$>$\,3.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Heating in Magnetar Crusts from Electron Captures

The persistent thermal luminosity of magnetars and their outbursts suggest the existence of some internal heat sources located in their outer crust. The compression of matter accompanying the decay of the magnetic field may trigger exothermic electron captures and, possibly, pycnonuclear fusions of light elements that may have been accreted onto the surface from the fallback of supernova debris, from a disk or from the interstellar medium. This scenario bears some resemblance to deep crustal heating in accreting neutron stars, although the matter composition and the thermodynamic conditions are very different. The maximum possible amount of heat that can be released by each reaction and their locations are determined analytically taking into account the Landau--Rabi quantization of electron motion. Numerical results are also presented using experimental, as well as theoretical nuclear data. Whereas the heat deposited is mainly determined by atomic masses, the locations of the sources are found to be very sensitive to the magnetic field strength, thus providing a new way of probing the internal magnetic field of magnetars. Most sources are found to be concentrated at densities $10^{10}-10^{11}$ g cm$^{-3}$ with heat power $W^\infty\sim 10^{35}-10^{36}$ erg/s, as found empirically by comparing cooling simulations with observed thermal luminosity. The change of magnetic field required to trigger the reactions is shown to be consistent with the age of known magnetars. This suggests that electron captures and pycnonuclear fusion reactions may be a viable heating mechanism in magnetars. The present results provide consistent microscopic inputs for neutron star cooling simulations, based on the same model as that underlying the Brussels-Montreal unified equations of state.
Astronomylabroots.com

Astronomers Get a Glimpse of the 'Violent' Center of Our Galaxy

There's a massive black hole at the center of our galaxy, but it's difficult for astronomers to see exactly what's happening there because it's obscured by dense clouds of gas and dust. But new research has revealed more about the wild phenomena at the Milky Way's center. This study of an X-ray thread called G0.17-0.41 was reported in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. It may tell us more about how the Milky Way evolved.
AstronomyThe Mountaineer

WCU astronomer advises on viewing June 10 eclipse

CULLOWHEE — Enrique Gomez, associate professor of physics and astronomy at Western Carolina University, urges viewers of the Thursday, June 10, solar eclipse to use only certified, recently-purchased eclipse glasses. “These products should have been verified by an accredited testing laboratory to meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for...
AstronomyScience Daily

Astronomers discover a 'changing-look' blazar

A University of Oklahoma doctoral student, graduate and undergraduate research assistants, and an associate professor in the Homer L. Dodge Department of Physics and Astronomy in the University of Oklahoma College of Arts and Sciences are lead authors on a paper describing a "changing-look" blazar -- a powerful active galactic nucleus powered by supermassive blackhole at the center of a galaxy. The paper is published in The Astrophysical Journal.
Astronomythe university of hawai'i system

UH astronomers play key role in planetary defense

From working to determine if other planets can support life to monitoring the skies for hazardous asteroids and comets, the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy (IfA) remains at the forefront of cutting edge space science. On June 3, IfA Interim Director and Astronomer Karen Meech shared with the UH...
Physicsnanowerk.com

New family of atomic-thin electride materials discovered

(Nanowerk News) An exploratory investigation into the behavior of materials with desirable electric properties resulted in the discovery of a structural phase of two-dimensional (2D) materials. The new family of materials are electrides, wherein electrons occupy a space usually reserved for atoms or ions instead of orbiting the nucleus of an atom or ion. The stable, low-energy, tunable materials could have potential applications in nanotechnologies.
Aerospace & Defensepublicradioeast.org

SpaceX Satellites Are A Problem For Astronomers

While eating al fresco with friends on a recent evening, Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd saw a string of lights appear low in the night sky — one bright little dot after another zooming by above him. He thought it was some kind of alien spacecraft invasion, but it turned...
PhysicsAPS physics

Observation of a Lee-Huang-Yang Fluid

We observe monopole oscillations in a mixture of Bose-Einstein condensates, where the usually dominant mean-field interactions are canceled. In this case, the system is governed by the next-order Lee-Huang-Yang (LHY) correction to the ground state energy, which describes the effect of quantum fluctuations. Experimentally such a LHY fluid is realized by controlling the atom numbers and interaction strengths in a.
AstronomyThe Hill

Astronomers discover massive star is blinking

Astronomers have observed the star is giving off the appearance that it is blinking deep within the Milky Way. The star, called VVV-WIT-08, is 100 times the size of the sun. Theories are that the “blinking” has been caused by it being obscured by an orbiting planet or the dust ring surrounding a nearby plant or secondary star.
PhysicsAPS physics

Separation of Out-Of-Time-Ordered Correlation and Entanglement

The out-of-time-ordered correlation (OTOC) and entanglement are two physically motivated and widely used probes of the “scrambling” of quantum information, a phenomenon that has drawn great interest recently in quantum gravity and many-body physics. We argue that the corresponding notions of scrambling can be fundamentally different, by proving an asymptotic separation between the time scales of the saturation of OTOC and that of entanglement entropy in a random quantum-circuit model defined on graphs with a tight bottleneck, such as tree graphs. Our result counters the intuition that a random quantum circuit mixes in time proportional to the diameter of the underlying graph of interactions. It also provides a more rigorous justification for an argument in our previous work [Shor P.W., Scrambling time and causal structure of the photon sphere of a Schwarzschild black hole, arXiv:1807.04363 (2018)], that black holes may be slow information scramblers, which in turn relates to the black-hole information problem. The bounds we obtain for OTOC are interesting in their own right in that they generalize previous studies of OTOC on lattices to the geometries on graphs in a rigorous and general fashion.
AstronomyPhys.org

Variable emission from the Milky Way's supermassive black hole

At the center of our Milky Way lies a supermassive black hole (SMBH) called Sagittarius A* (SgrA*). Supermassive black holes reside at the centers of most galaxies, and when they actively accrete gas and dust onto their surrounding hot disks and environments, they radiate across the electromagnetic spectrum. The mass of SgrA* is about 4 million solar masses, much smaller than the billions of solar-mass SMBHs seen in some galaxies. However, it is relatively close by, only about 25,000 light-years distant, and this proximity provides astronomers with unique opportunities to probe the properties of SMBHs.
AstronomyPhys.org

Astronomers calculate genesis of Oort cloud in chronological order

A team of Leiden astronomers has managed to calculate the first 100 million years of the history of the Oort cloud in its entirety. Until now, only parts of the history had been studied separately. The cloud, with roughly 100 billion comet-like objects, forms an enormous shell at the edge of our solar system. The astronomers will soon publish their comprehensive simulation and its consequences in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
ChemistryAPS Physics

Surface Effect Contributes to Small Structures’ Surprising Strength

Experiments that compress cubes containing gold nanowires suggest that a previously overlooked feature may help explain the surprising strength of tiny objects. Structures smaller than a micrometer can become, paradoxically, quite strong. New experiments suggest that a previously overlooked material feature known as a surface triple junction (STJ) may be an important factor in nanomaterial strength [1]. An STJ is a line on a surface where the crystalline grains of a material meet, analogous to the boundaries between planks in a hardwood floor. STJs are common in materials, such as thin film semiconductors, so their strength characteristics could become an important consideration in the design of nanoscale devices. However, some experts have raised questions about the results, suggesting that the STJ effect is not the only possible interpretation of the data.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Approves Asteroid Hunting Space Telescope to Continue Development

NASA has approved the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor) to move to the next phase of mission development after a successful mission review, authorizing the mission to move forward into Preliminary Design (known as Key Decision Point-B). The infrared space telescope is designed to help advance NASA’s planetary defense efforts by expediting our ability to discover and characterize most of the potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that come within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit, collectively known as near-earth objects, or NEOs.
newsnationusa.com

NASA discover ‘weird, unknown’ planet with major similarities to Earth

Pat Brennan, NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program, wrote on the organisations website the planet is “ripe for study”. He cooled expectations of humans living on the planet, but said: “Though not habitable due to its size, the planet could offer scientists one of their first chances to capture a “bar-code” type reading of the atmosphere of a temperate, Neptune-sized exoplanet – a planet orbiting another star.