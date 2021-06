Originally published as an El Dorado County District Attoryney’s Office Facebook post – “An El Dorado County judge sentenced an impaired driver who caused the deaths of two persons in a vehicle collision to life in state prison following a guilty plea to Penal Code section 187, murder in the second degree, Vehicle Code section 191.5 (a), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and one felony count of Penal Code section 550.5(a), Insurance Fraud.