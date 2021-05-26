Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ynb1F_0aBqU3Vu00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1 Tuesday night.

San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.

“With Burnes on the mound, you’re probably not banking on 10, 12, 14 hits,” said Padres manager Jayce Tingler. “And, so when you’re able to get on, being able to do some things and create some opportunities, and that’s what our guys did tonight.

“I thought the baserunning was one of the separators in the game and our guys were outstanding tonight in being aggressive and going for some things.”

Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound. The Padres are the only team to steal six bases in a game this season and have done it twice. No team has had seven steals since Washington against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2017.

“Just kind of weird funk there in the third and the sixth obviously to put three guys on and hit a guy,” Burnes said. “Outside those innings, I threw the ball really well. They’re a good team. I gave them four baserunners, they all scored.”

Musgrove, who pitched a no-hitter April 9 vs. Texas, did not allow a hit until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the fifth, but he couldn’t finish the inning. Tim Hill (3-2) relieved with the bases loaded and got the final out, then threw a perfect sixth.

Craig Stammen pitched two innings, allowing Milwaukee’s only run on a two-out homer by Travis Shaw, his sixth. Emilio Pagan finished with a scoreless ninth.

San Diego’s Victor Caratini drew a four-pitch walk against Burnes to open the third, and Kim Ha-seong was hit by a pitch. Caratini took third on a one-out flyout to center and scored on a double steal, with Kim continuing to third on an error by catcher Omar Narvaez.

Jurickson Profar followed with an RBI single through the right side.

“Vic’s not the fastest player on our team, by any means, but it takes a perfect catch at second, a perfect spin throw to home, and a good accurate throw to get him out,” Musgrove said. “One of those things misses, we get a run out of it and I get an early 1-0 lead, so it’s huge.”

San Diego added two more in the sixth on one hit. Pham walked to open, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Profar walked and stole second. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hosmer followed with an RBI single.

San Diego entered the day leading the majors with 50 stolen bases.

The Padres added two runs on three hits in the seventh off Eric Yardley, activated off the injured list earlier Wednesday.

San Diego added another run in the eighth without a hit when Tatis walked, stole second, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

After allowing Cain’s single in the fifth, Musgrove hit Shaw with a pitch and walked Burnes to load the bases with two outs, ending his 84-pitch outing. Hill relieved and enticed Kolten Wong into a ground-ball force at second.

“I would have loved to have a chance to fight for one more out and get a ‘W,’ but I talked to skip after the game, and I think it was probably the right move,” Musgrove said. “I had my chance with Burnes there, and I kind of blew that.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz, on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder impingement, suffered a setback throwing to live hitters Sunday when his left lat muscle tightened up. “He is going to be basically no throwing for the next five days or so,” Tingler said. “We’ll kind of see how he progresses after that.” … 3B Manny Machado, bothered by a sore left shoulder, was scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday.

Brewers: Yardley was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and relieved in the sixth inning.

BREWERS MOVES

OF Tyrone Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. IF Jack Hager was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets and assigned to Nashville. OF Billy McKinney, designated for assignment on Saturday, was traded to the Mets for minor league LHP Pedro Quintana, it was announced after the game.

LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.81 ERA) will be recalled from Nashville and start for the Brewers on Wednesday. Lauer, who pitched for the Padres from 2018-19, struck out 12 in five innings in his last start at Triple-A. RHP Chris Paddack (2-3, 3.98) starts for San Diego.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Eric Yardley
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Wild Pitch#Home Game#Wild Game#Ap#Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes#The Chicago Cubs#S Room#Triple A Nashville#The New York Mets#Milwaukee#Stolen Bases#Hitters Sunday#Mound#Lhp Drew Pomeranz#The Game#Milwaukee#Hits#Batting Practice#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Friday 5/14/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found that everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Collects two walks, stolen base

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.
MLBtheScore

Depleted Padres complete 3-game sweep vs. Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and three other key position players hasn't slowed the San Diego Padres in the slightest. On Sunday, it was a cast of call-ups that came up big for the Padres. Among them: Rookie Ivan Castillo, who...
MLBTimes Union

Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers third. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow center field. Lorenzo Cain singles to third base. Omar Narvaez to second. Travis Shaw called out on strikes. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lorenzo Cain to second. Omar Narvaez out at third. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia scores. Lorenzo Cain scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers 10, Braves 9

Freddy Peralta threw 6 innings of scoreless, 2 hit ball, striking out 8, and the Brewers withstood a furious Braves comeback to salvage a game from the 3 game set. Huascar Ynoa could not manage a clean inning among his 4 2/3, and the Brewers broke through with 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, 1 run in the 4th, and a 2 run homer in the 5th by Avisail Garcia that Ender Inciarte was almost able to pull back into the park (or is it a field? Our announcers debate.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres prospects: Four players off to a scorching start

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Minor League Baseball kicked off a little more than a week ago, and it is an exciting time for baseball. The return is a breath of fresh air for fans and prospects alike as it brings with it a return to a level of normalcy. The San Diego Padres hold their status as one of the top 10 farm systems in baseball, and as such, have a multitude of talent at all levels.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Records third win

Musgrove (3-4) won Friday's 5-4 bout with St. Louis, going five innings and allowing one run five hits and four walks with five strikeouts. It was far from a clean outing for Musgrove as he allowed multiple baserunners in four of five innings and permitted a season-high four walks, but he was still able to pick up the win while allowing a single run. It was his first win since the beginning of April when he recorded a no-hitter and could be a turning point for the righty.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will have their third match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Braves won the two meetings so far against the Brewers. The team claimed victory in their recent match to a score of 5-1. Freddie Freeman scored the first point in the 1st inning. William Contreras homered in the 8th inning and earned the winning point. Atlanta had 5 runs, 11 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. The Braves are 3rd at 19-20 in the NL East Division.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers’ Corbin Burnes Breaks Kenley Jansen’s MLB Record

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes broke an MLB record Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals by reaching 58 strikeouts without issuing a walk to start a season. Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen set the previous mark with 51 strikeouts before his first walk in 2017. Burnes entered the...
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Musgrove gets 1st win since no-hitter, Padres beat Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove got through five innings for his first victory since throwing a no-hitter on April 9, and San Diego beat St. Louis 5-4 Friday night in the first meeting between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Escapes with ninth save

Hader allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta. Hader gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth. After a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson, he allowed a two-out hit before punching out William Contreras to avoid blowing the save. Hader is still perfect through nine save opportunities despite allowing a run for the first time this month. He's sporting a stellar 1.15 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Keone Kela: Will seek second opinion

Kela will travel to Texas on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injured right arm, the Associated Press reports. Kela went on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to what was deemed a strained right forearm. He doesn't appear to be anywhere close to making a return, and the decision to seek a second opinion on the injury makes for an ominous outlook. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Sunday that the team will provide an update on Kela following the results of the second opinion, per 97.3 The Fan.
MLBlindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBFrankfort Times

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBWDIO-TV

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9. J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers hold on for 10-9 victory over Atlanta in series finale

Sometimes, a baseball contest can seem like multiple games within a nine-inning span. Such was the case with Sunday’s series finale between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves. The first six innings were a one-sided affair tilted towards the home team. The final three frames, however, featured an offensive explosion by the visitors. When the dust finally settled, the end result was our Menomonee Valley Nine eking out a narrow victory over the boys from Hotlanta.