Singaporean butterflies critically dependent on non-native host plant

By National University of Singapore
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUS scientists show that two of Singapore's threatened butterfly species are now critically dependent on a non-native caterpillar host plant, the Dutchman's pipe (Aristolochia acuminata) that is planted as an ornamental plant in parks and gardens. The butterflies are two swallowtail species—common birdwing (Troides helena) which is Singapore's largest butterfly, and the common rose (Pachliopta aristolochiae), voted Singapore's national butterfly. The butterflies' native host plant was last recorded in the Jurong swamp of Singapore in the 1930s.

