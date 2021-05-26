Cancel
Public Safety

Bundles of cocaine washing ashore in coastal Texas county

By Associated Press
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in a coastal Texas county are asking beachgoers to not pick up any suspicious items in the water after several packages of cocaine washed ashore in recent days. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office says 50 kilos, or 110 pounds, of the drug have washed ashore in the past week. Authorities did not name an exact area where the drug was turning up, but Matagorda County is on the Gulf of Mexico in between Corpus Christi and Galveston.

