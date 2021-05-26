Pinnacle Bank Sweeps Cozad

Cozad- Two big innings helped the Pinnacle Bank Seniors to a 12-7 win over the Cozad Red on Tuesday night. After following behind early 2-0, Lexington scored four runs in the 2nd and three in the 3rd to pull away for the win. Jase Carpenter picked up the win for Lexington as he allowed two runs over four innings while he struck out six. Kody Keller took the loss for Cozad giving up six runs on three hits. Daven Naylor and Greysen Strauss each had a couple of hits for Lexington who improved to 1-4 on the season, Nate Engel had a Double and an Rbi for Cozad, while Nolan Wetovick reached base twice and scored two runs for the Reds in their season opener. In the Juniors game’ Pinnacle Bank won it 15-5. More pictures from Tuesday’s game can be found on the River Facebook page.