For many pregnant trans people, competent medical care is hard to find

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 18 days ago
When Jax and their partner decided to start a family nearly a decade ago, they chose not to disclose the fact that they are transgender to their medical providers. “I already had a lot of stigmas going against me because I’m also a person of color, and at that time, I didn’t have a job, so I was on Medicaid,” said Jax, who identifies as Two-Spirit — a term used by some Indigenous people to describe their sexual, gender and spiritual identities — as well as transmasculine and nonbinary. They asked that their name be changed to protect their identity. “So I just really didn’t want to add ‘Oh, yeah, by the way, I’m trans.’”

www.pbs.org
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
