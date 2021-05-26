For many pregnant trans people, competent medical care is hard to find

When Jax and their partner decided to start a family nearly a decade ago, they chose not to disclose the fact that they are transgender to their medical providers. “I already had a lot of stigmas going against me because I’m also a person of color, and at that time, I didn’t have a job, so I was on Medicaid,” said Jax, who identifies as Two-Spirit — a term used by some Indigenous people to describe their sexual, gender and spiritual identities — as well as transmasculine and nonbinary. They asked that their name be changed to protect their identity. “So I just really didn’t want to add ‘Oh, yeah, by the way, I’m trans.’”