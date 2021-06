Santiago Ponzinibbio had something to prove in his return at UFC Vegas 28. After his career was nearly ended with a bacterial infection that kept him sidelined for more than two years and then suffering a loss in his first fight back, the Argentinean was determined to get back to form on Saturday night. Ponzinibbion then delivered a possible “Fight of the Year” candidate as he went to war with Miguel Baeza over three rounds before ultimately winning a unanimous decision.