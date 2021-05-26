Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

How birds in the Pacific Northwest experienced the pandemic

By Hannah Weinberger
Posted by 
Crosscut
Crosscut
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From a picnic table at Smith Cove Park in Interbay looking east, Elaine Chuang can help you find an osprey. “You have to be lined up with me here,” she says, orienting toward a large processing ship and eyeing a manmade platform 500 yards beyond it. On top sits an osprey that recently flew up from Central America. “When she's down and all you can see is her head, then you know she's on eggs,” says Chuang in a Texas accent made faint by 27 years in Seattle. “They're laid one a day, and after about 30 days, then they'll start to hatch.” The ospreys are dependable. Yesterday, Chuang saw the male swoop in with a fish.

crosscut.com
Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
762
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Bothell, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Bird Species#Birdsong#Pacific Northwest#Wildlife Species#Seattle Pacific#Wildlife Habitat#American#Towhee#Cornell Ornithology Lab#Watching Birds#Bird Houses#Bird Detection#Bird Behavior#North America#Urban Species#Study Species#Twelve Species#Coastlines#Birders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Why now is the ‘perfect’ time to open a gallery in Seattle

I’ll never forget the sinking feeling I experienced in March 2020, as a sudden surge of emails announced that ever more local arts events were being canceled because of COVID-19. Here in June 2021, I’m experiencing a reverse effect — my inbox is increasingly pinging with notices about the return of in-person shows. Even more promising, I’m seeing several new cultural spaces emerge from our long, quiet, “virtual” existence.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Behind the photoshoot with Seattle's Black Lives Matter muralists

Three photographers, a drone, sandbags, an 8-foot ladder and a Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia: Here’s how we pulled off photographing Seattle’s Black Lives Matter mural and 16 artists behind the artwork. ***. Even before we had penciled in the details of a May photoshoot with the 16 creators of Seattle’s Black...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Will enough Seattle workers return to commuting by bus?

After a year working from home, Melanie doesn’t want to go back to the office. So much so that when the downtown logistics company where she works as a software developer requires workers back at their desks, she will likely start job hunting. “I don’t think there is any going...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

NW comic book chronicles Japanese Americans who fought internment

It’s only been in the past few decades that writers and filmmakers have begun to build a body of literature documenting the forcible eviction and incarceration of some 120,000 innocent Japanese Americans by their own government during World War II. John Okada’s Seattle-set novel No-No Boy, which was published in...
Washington StatePosted by
Crosscut

WA middle schoolers get vaccinated as districts expand access

Thursday might have been COVID-19 vaccine day for Glacier Middle School eighth grader Jacqueline Alvarado, but it became more of a family event. With Jacqueline’s younger siblings and cousins playing a short distance away, the 14-year-old bared her arm for her first shot at Highline Public Schools’ vaccine clinic at Tyee High School in SeaTac. Her father, Marvin Alvarado, recorded a video, and her aunt was seated at a table nearby for her own vaccine.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Seattle drag persona Cherdonna meets her maker

At the beginning of the COVID-19 restrictions, many people posited that the constraints would produce a bountiful crop of excellent art. Now that we’re emerging from the pandemic (fingers crossed) and taking off our masks (outdoors, anyway), I’m starting to see more Northwest artists revealing themselves, too — in works created during the solitary season of lockdown.
Posted by
Crosscut

Looking to escape wildfire smoke in WA this year? A new tool could help

When a supermassive smoke plume blanketed Washington last September, all eyes turned to the Washington State Department of Ecology. “People were all sucking in this superthick smoke for a little over a week and kept asking, ‘When is it going to change?’ ” says Andrew Wineke, a communications representative with Ecology. On a typical day, the department’s air quality map sees 4,000 viewers. During the smoke storm, it saw about a million.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

16 artists, 1 message: Seattle’s Black Lives Matter mural a year later

“Yo. We are looking for Black artists to add their style to the Seattle Black Lives Matter street mural,” the note read. “We want you, you down?”. This was the message Seattle artists Takiyah Ward and Joey Nix sent to roughly 20 local artists the morning of June 10, 2020, as protests against police brutality continued to roil the country. In Seattle, protesters had just established what would later become known as CHOP. Less than 36 hours later, a historic new art piece — and a new art collective — was born.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Predicting a backlash election in Seattle this year? Remember 2019

Seattle is in an electoral sweet spot right now. Primary elections for mayor and two citywide council seats are still a couple months away, but the filing deadline has passed. So we know who’s running, but most people outside Seattle’s hyperactive political class have yet to hear about most of the candidates. At this point, anything could happen — well, kind of. Which means this is a great time to make wild predictions. What will the Seattle City Council look like next year, and who will be our next mayor? Let’s get out the crystal ball.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

ArtSEA: A colorful noodle spill on the streets of Seattle

What are you doing for Memorial Day weekend? This year the holiday seems to hold both summer plans and the promise of our post-pandemic future: barbecues with strangers! standing less than 6 feet apart while waiting in line for ice cream! And showing off unfettered smiles instead of those unsightly mask tan lines.
Posted by
Crosscut

Cruise ships returning to Seattle as pandemic restrictions ease

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the Olympic Room at the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 frame a postcard view of the Olympic Mountains set against Elliott Bay. In March 2020, Port of Seattle cruise operations director Mike McLaughlin wasn’t admiring the view. Instead he was conducting a tabletop exercise with local and federal officials to game out possible scenarios if a cruise ship suffering an outbreak of the novel coronavirus docked in Elliott Bay.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Seattle music clubs say reopening is still months away

If you’ve spent any time on Capitol Hill over the past couple of weekends, you might have thought it was summer 2019. Ever since Gov. Jay Inslee announced that pandemic measures will be lifted statewide by the end of June, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its (somewhat confusing) guidance about masks, people have crowded onto restaurant patios to socialize and soak up the sun. The return to beloved activities seems tantalizingly close.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
Crosscut

ArtSEA: A ‘Ghost Log’ appears on Tacoma’s waterfront

“It wasn’t built to move that way,” she told me, when I visited her at the site this week. “It’s made to just sit there.” (As logs often do.) And in this case, where it sits is key: on the ruins of Dickman Lumber Company, Tacoma’s last running waterfront sawmill, established in 1889, closed in 1977 and destroyed by a fire in 1979.
Posted by
Crosscut

Tree-Free Paper is rescuing forests and farmers in Washington

In 2013, about 20 wheat farmers gathered at a local pizza joint in Dayton, in Washington's Columbia County, to hear Columbia Pulp CEO John Begley make his case. Begley and his team had big plans. He told the farmers that his company would start buying up the discarded wheat straw that was left lying in their fields after they finished their harvest. This would-be waste could be turned into pulp to make paper products, no trees required, reducing the carbon footprint of paper manufacturing and introducing a new income stream for the wheat producers.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

First wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2018 when fishers were released in the North Cascades. The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in decades have been identified. A coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher, which...