Valve Handheld Gaming PC Similar To Nintendo Switch Reportedly In The Works
Valve is reportedly working on a device called SteamPal. Apparently, the device has a code name "Neptune" Valve has not yet confirmed it is working on a handheld gaming PC. Several years after launching a line of Linux gaming PCs called Steam Machines, Valve is reportedly working on hardware again. According to a new report, the PC gaming juggernaut is currently working on a handheld gaming computer similar to Nintendo Switch.www.ibtimes.com