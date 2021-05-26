Cancel
Video Games

Valve Handheld Gaming PC Similar To Nintendo Switch Reportedly In The Works

By Nica Osorio
International Business Times
 18 days ago

Valve is reportedly working on a device called SteamPal. Apparently, the device has a code name "Neptune" Valve has not yet confirmed it is working on a handheld gaming PC. Several years after launching a line of Linux gaming PCs called Steam Machines, Valve is reportedly working on hardware again. According to a new report, the PC gaming juggernaut is currently working on a handheld gaming computer similar to Nintendo Switch.

www.ibtimes.com
Person
Gabe Newell
