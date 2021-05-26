Valve Handheld Gaming PC Similar To Nintendo Switch Reportedly In The Works

It’s been a year since developer Tripwire Interactive released their open-world, over-the-top shark RPG Maneater. When I reviewed the PlayStation 4 version last year, I came away calling it a great game but one that could’ve been better if not for some technical issues and some repetitive gameplay. I enjoyed the humorous story presentation and just how different it was to explore an open world as a shark and eat humans and other sea creatures. Now the team has brought the game over to the Nintendo Switch which means now you can take the game with you and play it out on the ocean for a more immersive experience. Of course, how Maneater was going to perform on the Switch did concern me as it’s weaker hardware and it already had issues before. Here’s how it turned out.