Gold markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we have seen a bit of a recovery. The $1800 level above is significant resistance, especially as it is backed up by the 200 day EMA. However, if we can break above the 200 day EMA, it is very likely that we could go looking towards the top of the gap which is closer to the $1860 level. This is all about the US dollar, and of course rates in America. With that in mind, I like the idea of taking advantage of any type of momentum, but at this point in time we still have a lot of work to do in order to convince buyers to jump in and take advantage.