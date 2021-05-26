Cancel
Sri Lanka Gets 2nd Vaccine Donation from China

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...

WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Sri Lanka receives 1M doses of Sinopharm vaccine

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received one million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccines amid the island nation's recent surge in infections and COVID-19 vaccine shortage. Sunday's is the largest consignment of vaccines to be received by Sri Lanka on a single occasion. State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply...
Economytheaseanpost.com

Pollution: Sri Lanka To Sue Singapore Ship Owners

Sri Lankan authorities Sunday said they will sue the owners of a Singapore-registered cargo carrier which has burned for 11 straight days off the island's west coast and caused some of its worst-ever marine pollution. Police said a criminal investigation was also launched into the blaze aboard the MV X-Press...
Charitiesqatar-tribune.com

Lulu Hypermarket donates oxygen cylinders to Sri Lanka

Lulu hypermarket Qatar has joined the relief work coordinated by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Qatar by donating oxygen cylinders to meet the urgent medical requirements in Sri Lanka in the wake of surging pandemic cases across the country. Lulu Group has been making contributions to support the society during...
Worldmedicalupdatenews.com

Afghanistan, in Crisis, Gets 700,000 Vaccine Doses From China

Afghanistan received 700,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China on Thursday amid a worsening crisis and record numbers of known cases, health ministry officials said. The Ministry of Public Health said it would prioritize people over the age of 55 and those with chronic diseases to receive the doses of the vaccine, made by the Chinese company Sinopharm.
Worldshortpedia.com

Sri Lanka seeks 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Japan

Sri Lanka is facing a shortage of coronavirus vaccines and it has requested Japan to provide 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. Sri Lanka President office said President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa requested Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca. The statement from the President office said, the request “has been met with positive responses". Sri Lanka has received China's Sinopharm and Rusian Sputnik V vaccines.
Indiasouthasiamonitor.org

China’s strategic foothold in Sri Lanka: tough choices for India

India may fulminate as much as it wants but the fact is that China has laid a firm strategic foundation in Sri Lanka with two mega infrastructure projects which are bound to be used as military assets by Beijing. However much Sri Lankan leaders claim that the Hambantota Port and the Colombo Port City are only aimed at boosting the island nation’s economy, China will surely stealthily use them for intelligence and military purposes too.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Alpha, Delta Covid-19 Variants Found in Sri Lanka

The highly contagious Alpha and Delta variants of the coronavirus have been detected in Sri Lanka, which is facing a third wave of the pandemic, a top health official said on Thursday. Patients carrying the Delta variant, or the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, and the Alpha strain, formerly called the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first detected in the UK, have been found at around nine locations of different districts in Sri Lanka, said Dr Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura. According to the sequencing report issued on Wednesday, 80 people were infected with the Alpha variant in multiple locations while the Delta variant was found in one person from a quarantine facility.
Energy IndustryDemocrat-Herald

Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have taken water samples to try to determine whether a fire-ravaged cargo ship slowly sinking off the coast is leaking oil, officials said Friday. Results of the tests taken Thursday by the Marine Environment Protection Authority are still pending, the country's environment...
Agriculturecolombotelegraph.com

Sri Lanka Is In Crisis On Many Fronts

Socio-economic and the political crises in Sri Lanka have tremendously aggravated the suffering of the masses, leaving them high and dry in tatters at the hands of the rulers. It turns out that bad governance, lack of foresightedness and rigidity of incumbent rulers have paved the way for a dire calamity causing much suffering to our people. Drawing parallels with a volcanic mountain on the verge of eruption, crisis after crisis in Sri Lanka has reached dangerous proportions akin to a volcanic mountain. Notwithstanding, the seriousness of the situation, the rulers have taken the prevailing situation in a lighter vein. Without paying much heed, whilst neglecting the imminent consequences, rulers are seen to be picnicking atop a volcanic mountain putting the country’s interest at stake.
Worldwcn247.com

Sri Lanka seeks initial $40M from cargo ship's operator

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is seeking an interim claim of $40 million from the operator of a fire-ravaged cargo ship to cover the cost of fighting the blaze. Officials said Saturday that Sri Lanka’s attorney general has sent the claim to lawyers representing X-Press Feeders, the ship’s operating company. The head of the state-run Marine Pollution Protection Authority said authorities were still assessing the total damages. The interim claim seeks compensation for expenses from May 20, when the ship caught fire, through June 1. The fire burned for 12 days before being extinguished last week. The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo.
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Sri Lanka president inaugurates hospital received as full grant from Chinese government

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared open the China-Sri Lanka Friendship National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa, the second-largest city in the island nation’s North Central Province. Sri Lanka received the hospital complex as a full grant from the Chinese government at the request of former President Maithripala Sirisena...
EnvironmentGizmodo

Plastic Waste from Burning Ship Buries Sri Lanka's Coastline

Tonnes of plastic waste from a burning container ship is washing ashore in Sri Lanka in what’s likely the nation’s worst beach pollution crisis to date, a senior environmental official told AFP on Saturday. Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits have been combing a stretch of coast...
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Sri Lanka: Your best post-vaccination rejuvenation destination

A mesmerising Indian Ocean sunset in Galle, snorkelling in the watersport coastal getaway Bentota, trekking to the palace ruins of Sigiriya rock or watching elephant herd shower in Pinnawala, Sri Lanka packs a world of experiences. For Indians locked up in homes, survival is all about vaccines. But after an air bubble tour of this island nation amid the pandemic, Sujoy Dhar is convinced that the road to rejuvenation is a Sri Lankan Airline flight to Colombo.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lanka braces for oil spill from sunken cargo ship

Sri Lanka on Thursday braced for the possibility of an oil spill after a cargo ship laden with chemicals sank off its western coast, in what is already the country's worst ever man-made environmental disaster. The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid along...
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Sri Lanka can draw down on USD 400 million swap with India

As part of steps to improve reserves, Sri Lanka can draw down on a 400 million US dollar foreign exchange swap with the Reserve Bank of India in August 2021, the island country’s apex bank chief said. Sri Lanka originally signed the swap deal available to SAARC countries in 2020...