As Global Fintech Adoption Grows, Traditional Banks Begin their Own Digital Transformation Strategies: Report

To pinpoint a specific definition for digital transformation is challenging as it differs based on every business. Digital transformation is not only about implementing various technologies to improve the experience of customers and employees. It mainly encourages experiments, learning from failures, adopting new business models, investing in digital technologies, and a change in leadership style to serve customers better. According to the research, 70% of the companies already have a digital transformation strategy for their business and 60% of companies implemented new business models. Digital transformation minimizes the gap between what customers expect and what businesses actually deliver.