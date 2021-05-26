As Global Fintech Adoption Grows, Traditional Banks Begin their Own Digital Transformation Strategies: Report
As Fintech companies become a lot more profitable, traditional banks are trying to counter their business strategy with branded digital-only subsidiaries. Fintech firms are getting ready to approach their next “maturity milestone” – profitability – as they showed great resilience during the COVID outbreak, with verticals registering double-digit growth despite industry-wide operational and financial challenges.www.crowdfundinsider.com