Portland, OR

Portland Restaurants Will Open for 50% Capacity for Indoor Dining

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in months, restaurants in Oregon’s most populous county — home to Portland — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting vaccination goals. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that half of Oregon’s counties, including Multnomah County, will move to the “lower...

www.thenationalherald.com
