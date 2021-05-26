Cancel
Portugal Backtracks on Capital-Focused Vaccines

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal - Portuguese authorities say they are speeding up their COVID-19 vaccination drive nationwide after prompting an outcry by saying inoculations would be accelerated only in the Lisbon region. The Lisbon and Tagus Valley region has recently seen an infection uptick, and on Tuesday it accounted for almost half...

www.thenationalherald.com
Ciao! I'm looking to retire with my wife on the Lisbon Coast, Portugal in about 5 years if I make it!! Currently looking for property. Was looking at the map, I found that about 70km from the Lisbon Coast you can reach some mountains max 1,300m in Serra de Montejunto range and have investigated some really good climbs at least 5 and quiet long 10km. I do remember seeing many cyclists climbing the Lisbon Coast, north along the coast which looked quiet challenging, but to Serra de Montejunto looks to be a I reckon a 170km round trip ride by the time you ride 2-3 climbs as well, that could be a once or twice ride a month for me and looks fantastic and popular with cyclists. I think Portugal looks to be a really under estimated cycling country some of their passes exceed 2,000m further up north near Spain. We were thinking about Algave which I understand is excellent for cycling but I went there in winter once and just found the place a bit empty and depressing, living fairly close to Lisbon would suite us both. Plus I found the Algave in the summer full of bars etc, not me bit like Southern Spain in places. We were thinking of Mallorca but property prices seem crazy and my wife is fluent in Portuguese and I'm not bad either. If any one has cycled around the Lisbon region any suggestions would be great and any clubs.