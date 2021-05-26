Seattle music clubs say reopening is still months away
If you’ve spent any time on Capitol Hill over the past couple of weekends, you might have thought it was summer 2019. Ever since Gov. Jay Inslee announced that pandemic measures will be lifted statewide by the end of June, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its (somewhat confusing) guidance about masks, people have crowded onto restaurant patios to socialize and soak up the sun. The return to beloved activities seems tantalizingly close.crosscut.com